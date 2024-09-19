Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gill disappoint as India collapse in first Test against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli walking off after getting dismissed

Team India's return to international cricket has not gone according to plan. After losing the toss, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ran riot with the new ball, dismissing arguably three of India's best batters in the line-up. There is some help from the surface with moisture in it and overhead conditions are also helping the fast bowlers of the visiting team as they have dominated India so far.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the first player to be dismissed as he edged one to the slip where Najmul Hossain Shanto caught the ball safely. Hasan then troubled Shubman Gill during his short stay and India's number three eventually threw away his wicket strangling down the leg-side with Litton Das not making any mistake behind the wickets.

Virat Kohli then walked out confidently and played a couple of good shots too. But he couldn't control playing the cover drive away from his body and ended up edging the red cherry to the wicketkeeper. Bangladesh were cock-a-hoop after getting his wicket as Kohli left India reeling at 34/3.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has played superbly tackling the tricky conditions and has looked comfortable so far. Rishabh Pant has joined him in the middle who is returning to Test cricket after 634 days. The duo has done well so far getting India past the 50-run mark. The hosts will need the two to bat as long as possible while Bangladesh will be aiming to continue dominating the proceedings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep

Bangladesh's playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana