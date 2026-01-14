Virat Kohli reigns supreme as number 1 ODI batter, Rohit Sharma drops to third Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after scoring 93 against New Zealand, making it five straight 50+ scores. Rohit Sharma slipped to third after a low score, while Daryl Mitchell rose to second following his 84 in Vadodara.

Star India batter Virat Kohli has moved to the top of the ICC ODI batters’ list, claiming the top spot once again in his career. After a bit of struggle, reports claimed that the Australia series could be his last in international cricket, but the 37-year-old channelled his inner chasemaster and played some phenomenal cricket since. He has scored five back-to-back 50+ scores in the format, and courtesy of the same, Kohli has moved to the top of the chart, replacing his teammate Rohit Sharma. This was also the 11th occasion when the star batter moved top of the ratings chart.

Notably, Kohli made 93 runs in the opening game of the series against New Zealand, which boosted his position from number 2 to 1 on the list. He has been terrific in the format and has arguably sealed his position for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the goal would be to keep up with the momentum and silence all the critics, so that no further questions are raised about his future in the format.

Rohit, on the other hand, scored 26 runs in the opening game of the series and following which, he was slipped to three. Especially as Daryl Mitchell had a strong outing, who moved to number two on the list. The New Zealand international made 84 runs, but failed to get the job done for New Zealand as India comfortably chased the 301-run target that was set in Vadodara.

ICC ODI batters ranking

1. Virat Kohli 785 2. Daryl Michell 784 3. Rohit Sharma 775 4. Ibrahim Zadran 764 5. Shubman Gill 725 6. Babar Azam 722 7. Harry Tector 708 8. Shai Hope 701 9. Charith Asalanka 690 10. Shreyas Iyer 682

India bat first in second ODI

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI. Shubman Gill confirmed that the hosts wanted to bat first anyway and was happy with the decision as there was no dew last night as India were practising.