Virat Kohli on cusp of huge milestone; set to overtake Sunil Gavaskar soon

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of another huge milestone and is likely to scale it during the India vs New Zealand Test series. Virat requires 53 more runs to complete 9000 runs in Test cricket.

If Virat scales the milestone then he will become only the fifth Indian player to do so after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

The Delhi-born has racked up 8947 runs in 115 Test matches for India at an average of 48.89, including 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

The Indian fans would want Virat to enjoy a really good series against New Zealand at home as it will be the last opportunity for him to regain his form leading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Top run-getters for India in Test cricket

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Highest score Hundreds Fifties Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 15921 53.78 248* 51 68 Rahul Dravid 163 284 13265 52.63 270 36 63 Sunil Gavaskar 125 214 10122 51.12 236* 34 45 Virat Kohli 115 195 8947 48.89 254* 29 30 VVS Laxman 134 225 8781 45.97 281 17 56 Virender Sehwag 103 178 8503 49.43 319 23 31 Sourav Ganguly 113 188 7212 42.17 239 16 35 Cheteshwar Pujara 103 176 7195 43.60 206* 19 35 Dilip Vengasarkar 116 185 6868 42.13 166 17 35 Mohammed Azharuddin 99 147 6215 45.03 199 22 21

Virat is leading the run-charts among the active Indians and can soon surpass Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 10122 runs in the red-ball format. The right-handed batter is key to India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The former India skipper has a phenomenal record in Test cricket down under. Virat has played 13 Test matches in Australia and aggregated 1352 runs at an average of 54.08. He has also struck six centuries and four half-centuries.