Virat Kohli on cusp of huge milestone; set to overtake Sunil Gavaskar soon

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of another huge milestone and is likely to scale it during the India vs New Zealand Test series. Virat requires 53 more runs to complete 9000 runs in Test cricket.
If Virat scales the milestone then he will become only the fifth Indian player to do so after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.
The Delhi-born has racked up 8947 runs in 115 Test matches for India at an average of 48.89, including 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries.
The Indian fans would want Virat to enjoy a really good series against New Zealand at home as it will be the last opportunity for him to regain his form leading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Top run-getters for India in Test cricket
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Highest score
|Hundreds
|Fifties
|Sachin Tendulkar
|200
|329
|15921
|53.78
|248*
|51
|68
|Rahul Dravid
|163
|284
|13265
|52.63
|270
|36
|63
|Sunil Gavaskar
|125
|214
|10122
|51.12
|236*
|34
|45
|Virat Kohli
|115
|195
|8947
|48.89
|254*
|29
|30
|VVS Laxman
|134
|225
|8781
|45.97
|281
|17
|56
|Virender Sehwag
|103
|178
|8503
|49.43
|319
|23
|31
|Sourav Ganguly
|113
|188
|7212
|42.17
|239
|16
|35
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|103
|176
|7195
|43.60
|206*
|19
|35
|Dilip Vengasarkar
|116
|185
|6868
|42.13
|166
|17
|35
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|99
|147
|6215
|45.03
|199
|22
|21
Virat is leading the run-charts among the active Indians and can soon surpass Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 10122 runs in the red-ball format. The right-handed batter is key to India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
The former India skipper has a phenomenal record in Test cricket down under. Virat has played 13 Test matches in Australia and aggregated 1352 runs at an average of 54.08. He has also struck six centuries and four half-centuries.