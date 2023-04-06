Virat Kohli looks relaxed after giving away IPL and international captaincy: AB de Villiers

Follow us on Image Source : IPL AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (file photo)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to play their second match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Virat Kohli who is currently in brilliant form is expected to impress with his batting in the game to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He had scored an unbeaten 82 to power his IPL side to an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their season-opener.

Legendary player AB de Villiers says Virat Kohli has appeared relaxed and happy this season after giving away captaincy roles with the Indian Premier League franchise and also with the national team. Kohli stepped down from the RCB captaincy after the 2021 season, around the same time he gave away the captaincy role of the Indian team across formats.

“I have not seen much change, everything is similar. The technique looks solid; he has got a good balance at the crease. He is still that 'busy' player with a lot of energy at the wicket. I just feel, this season he has come in looking really fresh. I have seen some of his interviews where he is laughing more than ever,” de Villiers said.

“I think letting the captaincy go last season played a big role in him relaxing. He was a fantastic captain but he did it for a long period of time both internationally and also at the IPL which can be daunting. You never get time off to chill or spend with family or have a laugh with some friends. I think that is his mantra for this season, just to go out and have fun, keep smiling,” de Villiers added.

“When he is having fun that natural talent takes over and he scores runs at ease which he did in that first innings. I think the best is yet to come and we are going to see some fireworks,” de Villiers said.

