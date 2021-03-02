On this day: Virat Kohli-led India U-19 lifted World Cup in 2008

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

On this day, 13 years ago, in 2008, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian Under-19 team won the World Cup. India won the World Cup for the second time by defeating South Africa by 12 runs under Duckworth-Louis rule in the final played in Kuala Lumpur on March 2, 2008. Ajitesh Argal was the man of the match who took 2 wickets for 7 runs in 5 overs.

While batting first, India scored 159 runs in 45.4 overs losing 10 wickets. After this it started to rain and under Duckworth Louis rule South Africa got a target of 116 runs to win in 25 overs but it could only manage 103 runs for 8 wickets in 25 overs and India won by 12 runs.

After losing the toss, the Indian team landed for the first batting could not show anything special and captain Virat Kohli flopped and could score only 19 runs. Tanmay Srivastava scored the highest 46 runs for India, while Saurabh Tiwari and Manish Pandey scored 20 each. Apart from these, Pradeep Sangwan scored 13 and Ravindra Jadeja scored 11 runs.

Although the Indian batsmen could not play in the finals but the Indian bowlers had performed amazingly. Ajitesh Argal, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul took 2–2 wickets and Iqbal Abdulla took 1 wicket and restricted South Africa to 103 for 8 wickets. In this way, India won the Under-19 World Cup for the second time, winning an exciting win by 12 runs.

Apart from captain Virat Kohli, opener batsman Taruwar Kohli also played in this match. However, Taruwar Kohli was not able to show amazing and was out after scoring just 1 run. Taruwar, who played for Punjab, never played for India. He scored 1477 runs in 29 first-class matches and 646 runs in 42 List-A matches. He has also played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.