Virat Kohli injures his knee ahead of WTC Final, Sanjay Bangar gives an update

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got knocked out of IPL 2023 after they lost the league game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 21). Virat Kohli's stupendous knock of 101* runs batting first that helped RCB post 197 runs on the board went in vain with Shubman Gill overshadowing him with a brilliant ton in the chase. However, more than the RCB loss, Kohli sitting in the dug out for the last five overs of the match worried the fans.

India are due to play Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in a fortnight's time and Virat Kohli injuring himself raised a lot of eyebrows. He was seen sitting helplessly in the dugout since the 15th over watching his team bottle the game. Coming back to his injury, the former RCB skipper hurt his knee while taking a catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the 15th over off Vijaykumar Vyshak's bowling.

Soon physio attended him but Kohli walked off the field and never came back. However, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar gave an update on the same in the post-match press conference confirming that the injury isn't serious. He pointed out how Virat Kohli was on the field for the entire innings in the previous game and also in the game against Gujarat Titans while stating that the body will bother at some point after playing so much of intense cricket.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having score two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think its anything serious," Bangar said.

With RCB knocked out of IPL 2023 now, Virat Kohli is likely to be among the first batch of players to leave for England for the WTC Final.

