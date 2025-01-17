Virat Kohli included in Delhi's 22-member provisional squad for Ranji Trophy, Pant not to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been named in the 22-member provisional squad of Delhi for their upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Saurashtra on January 23. However, his participation is still in doubt as Kohli is nursing a neck niggle. He has informed the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) about the same. Notably, the former India skipper sustained the niggle during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

He was treated by the physio there but for now, there is no clarity around his availability for the Ranji Trophy clash. A decision on his availability is expected to come soon depending on his fitness and whether he will fly down just to train for a couple of days will be clear after Kohli explains his position to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley. For the unversed, Virat Kohli last played in Ranji Trophy back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in contrast to the earlier reports, Rishabh Pant will not lead Delhi against Saurashtra. He is ready to play under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni and believes that leadership shouldn't change as he isn't available for a longer period. "Rishabh felt the existing captain (Badoni) should continue to lead the side. He feels that since he is not available consistently, one shouldn't tinker with leadership," a member of the DDCA apex council told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"When he was offered captaincy, he said that he is very happy to play under Badoni. We have picked 22 players including five U-23, who would fly to Bhilai for their CK Nayudu U-23 match against Chattisgarh, starting January 25," the member further added. Among other high-profile players, Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play for Mumbai while Shubman Gill will also represent Punjab in the next round.