Virat Kohli heads and shoulders above all active players in major record in IND vs SA Tests

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's run in 2023 has been nothing short of exceptional. The former Indian captain has smoked close to 2000 runs in the year and is gunning for more as India sit on the South African shores in a bid for a dream series win. The two sides are gearing up for the Boxing Day Test in Centurion from December 26 onwards.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma are India's most experienced batters in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo would be key for India's chances for a historic series win at Proteas' home. Meanwhile, Kohli has had a brilliant time against the Proteas since his first series in 2013.

Kohli has the most runs among active players in IND vs SA

The former Indian skipper has scored the most runs among active players in the India vs South Africa Test matches. He has amassed 1236 runs in the 14 Test matches against the Proteas, which is by far the most by an active player in the India vs South Africa Tests.

He leads the chart well clear of the second-placed active player Ajinkya Rahane, who has 884 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara is third in this tally as he has 882 runs.

Most runs by active players in IND vs SA Tests

1 - Virat Kohli: 1236 runs

2 - Ajinkya Rahane: 884 runs

3 - Cheteshwar Pujara: 882 runs

4 - Dean Elgar: 811 runs

5 - Rohit Sharma: 678 runs

The India vs South Africa Test series will begin with the Boxing Day Test on December 26 in Centurion. The second of the series will be played in Cape Town from January 3 onwards.

