Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's another all-time record in ODI series against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli during the ODI game against Australia in Rajkot on September 27, 2024

The Indian cricket team will return to ODI action for the first time in 2024 as they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series starting on August 2. The focus will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who are returning to the 50-over cricket for the first time since India's infamous loss to Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19, 2024.

Kohli was the leading run-getter and the Player of the Tournament award winner in the World Cup last year. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most ODI hundreds to become the first-ever cricketer to register 50 centuries in ODI cricket.

Now the returning Kohli targets another one of Sachin's all-time records in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli eyes Sachin's record for most runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs but faces a tough challenge to achieve it as both teams play only three ODIs.

Kohli has scored 2594 runs in just 51 ODI innings against Sri Lanka and is only behind leading run-getter Tendulkar who dominates the list with 3113 runs in 80 innings. Kohli needs 520 runs to surpass Sachin's tally to become the leading run-scorer in ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Most ODI runs against Sri Lanka​

Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings Virat Kohli - 2594 runs in 51 innings MS Dhoni - 2383 runs in 53 innings Inzamam-ul-Haq - 2265 runs in 58 innings Saeed Anwar - 2198 runs in 52 innings Rohit Sharma - 1864 runs in 50 innings

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma needs only 136 runs to complete 2,000 runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs. The Indian captain also targets Shahid Afridi's all-time record for most sixes in ODIs against Sri Lanka in the upcoming series. Rohit has recorded the second-highest 50 sixes and needs just 14 to beak Afridi's record for most ODI sixes against Sri Lanka.