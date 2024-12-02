Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Border-Gavaskar Trophy record in 2nd Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli scored his 30th Test hundred in first match in Perth

Virat Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form with an unbeaten century in the first Test match against Australia in Perth and is now just one hundred away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Border-Gavaskar Trophy record in the next match in Adelaide.

The star Indian cricketer struggled for form in red-ball cricket throughout the 2024 season with just 250 runs in 12 Test innings. But his gritty hundred in the second innings in the first match of the BGT 2024-25 sets him on a path for major records in the remainder of the tour.

Kohli equalled the great Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history with his 9th century in the last match. With 4 more games to go, Kohli could surpass Sachin and become the first cricketer to reach 10 hundred in the prestigious bilateral Test series.

Australia's struggling star Steven Smith has 8 hundred to his name in BGT history, on a level with the former captain Ricky Ponting, and might race Kohli for the 10th century.

Most centuries in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar - 9 hundreds in 65 innings Virat Kohli - 9 hundreds in 44 innings Ricky Ponting - 8 hundreds in 51 innings Steve Smith - 8 hundreds in 37 innings Michael Clarke - 7 hundreds in 40 innings

Meanwhile, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record for most runs by an Indian player in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during his century in the last match. Sachin, who scored 368 runs in Tests against Australia before the inception of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996, is 352 runs ahead of Kohli in record.

Kohli is expected to break the most runs by Indians in Tests in Australia record in the upcoming games but he is 1483 runs behind the retired legend in the record for most Test runs against Australia.

Most runs by Indians in Tests in Australia