Virat Kohli equals historic ODI record with fielding brilliance in Bangladesh clash Star India batter Virat Kohli equalled former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's fielding record with brilliant show against Bangladesh.

Game 2 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 saw India take on Bangladesh. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The game saw Bangladesh coming in to bat first, and it is safe to say that the Indian team were more than efficient with the ball.

Throughout the first innings, there were a handful of records that were broken, and ace India batter Virat Kohli was among the many as well. The 36-year-old took two catches in the game against Bangladesh, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali.

Kohli's excellence in the field meant that he became the Indian player with the joint most catches as an outfield player in the ODI format. The catch to dismiss Jaker Ali was Kohli's 156th catch in the format, and he equalled the record of former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, who has 156 catches in the format as well.

Speaking of the game between India and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue managed to completely dominate Bangladesh in the early stages of the first innings. Batting first, Bangladesh opened with Tanzim Hasan and Soumya Sarkar at the crease. However, Hasan departed for 25 runs with Sarkar departing for a duck.

Furthermore, Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for a duck as well, alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added just five runs on the board. After the subpar start to the first innings, it were the knocks of Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy that stabilised the innings for Bangladesh. In the first innings, Bangladesh managed to post a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game. The Indian team will hope for a good showing with the bat in their first game of the tournament.

Most catches for India as an outfield player in ODIs:

Mohammed Azharuddin, Virat Kohli - 156 catches

Sachin Tendulkar - 140 catches

Rahul Dravid - 124 catches

Suresh Raina - 102 catches