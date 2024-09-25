Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  Virat Kohli drops out of top 10, Rohit Sharma loses points in latest ICC Test rankings

Two of India's biggest superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli endured twin failures in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fifty while Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 13:53 IST
ICC Test rankings
Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharm

Virat Kohli has dropped out top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings following his twin failures against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He could only muster 23 runs across two innings and has dropped five places to 12th, even below Babar Azam who is at the 11th position.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma is also on the verge of losing his place in the top 10. He has also slipped from 5th to 10th place in the rankings after scoring only 11 runs in the Chennai Test. Rohit and Kohli both have a chance to improve their rankings with India set to face Bangladesh in Kanpur on September 27.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has jumped one place to fifth place thanks to his half-century in the first innings in tough conditions. He has 751 rating points to show for his efforts and is only six points behind the fourth-placed Steve Smith. Rishabh Pant has interestingly entered the top 10 and is now at sixth place after his stunning century in the second innings. He had also scored 39 runs in the first innings of the Chennai Test.

Among other players who impressed in Chennai for India, Shubman Gill has jumped five places to 14th following his century in the second innings. He had bagged a duck on the opening day but made amends with a fine show in the second essay much to the delight of the Indian fans. 

Latest ICC Test rankings of Indian batsmen

Virat Kohli included in Delhi's probables list for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for first time since 2019

Harry Brook becomes England's youngest captain to smash ODI ton, keeps hosts alive in series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in Kanpur after 7 years, here's how they've fared at Green Park

Rank Players Rating Points
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 751
6 Rishabh Pant 731
10 Rohit Sharma 716
12 Virat Kohli 709
14 Shubman Gill 701

Sri Lanka and New Zealand also faced each other in Galle in a Test match last week and their players have also seen rankings change. Kamindu Mendis scored a century in the first innings and has jumped three places to 16th while Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell have retained their second and third positions respectively despite not scoring a half-century.

