Virat Kohli creates history, registers massive milestone for RCB in clash against LSG in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli registered another huge milestone in T20 cricket during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he registered a historical milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. Kohli achieved a massive milestone as he slammed 9000 runs for RCB in T20 cricket.

Kohli needed only 24 runs to reach the feat and he got there in quick time in RCB's run-chase of 228 in the fifth over. Kohli already holds the record for the most runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket. His runs also include the ones he scored for RCB in the now-defunct Champions League.

Most runs for a single team in T20s:

1 - Virat Kohli: 9003 runs for RCB*

2 - Rohit Sharma: 6060 runs for MI

3 - James Vince: 5934 runs for Hampshire

4 - Suresh Raina: 5529 runs for CSK

5 - MS Dhoni: 5314 runs for CSK

Earlier, Pant hit his only second IPL hundred and his first since 2018 as he slammed a 54-ball hundred against RCB. He got to the milestone with a four over covers. Pant carried on and smacked 118 runs from 61 balls, laced with 11 fours and eight sixes as he displayed his jaw-dropping strokes around the park.

Lucknow slammed 227/3 led by Pant's brilliant century. Mitchell Marsh also played a strong hand as he scored 67 from 37 deliveries. RCB had won the toss and had opted to bowl first.

Jitesh is the stand-in captain in place of Rajat Patidar, who will play as an Impact player due to his earlier hand injury that he sustained in RCB's clash against Chennai Super Kings. "We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top 2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team," Jitesh said at the toss.

"We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show a glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 per cent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi is back in," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh