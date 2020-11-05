Watch - Virat Kohli celebrates 32nd birthday with his RCB teammates in UAE

Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli with his RCB teammates.

India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today on November 5. On his special day, Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for the rock-solid pillar of the national side.

Millions of fans along with prominent names of the cricket fraternity extended wishes to Kohli on social media. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper is currently in the UAE, having booked a playoffs spot in the on-going IPL edition. Vying for their maiden IPL title, the Bangalore franchise is scheduled to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Friday.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media where Kohli is celebrating his birthday with RCB teammates. The clip is from the team hotel in the UAE where all players have been confined to a bio-secure bubble. Kohli cut the birthday cake with his better half Anushka Sharma, followed by RCB members smearing cake all over his face and hair.

On the occasion, Kohli received birthday wishes from all corners. India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Kohli for his work ethics and fitness while passing on birthday wishes to him. Yuvraj Singh, Kohli's teammate during India's 2011 World Cup heist, wished luck to the RCB skipper ahead of their clash against SRH.

All eyes will be on Kohli to deliver during RCB's vital clash against the David Warner-led side. In 14 games so far, he has scored 460 runs at an impressive average of 46.00. He also has three half-centuries under his belt.

Since his international breakthrough, Kohli has paved his way to becoming a modern-day great. Flaunting his consistency across all formats, he has scored over 20,000 international runs including 43 ODI tons. He is touted to surpass the record of most ODI centuries, currently held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about Kohli's red-ball expedition, he has represented India in 86 matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254*. He will be playing a crucial role in India's much-anticipated Australia tour, slated to commence later this month.

