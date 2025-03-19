Virat Kohli can break Babar Azam’s T20 record in IPL 2025 Star India batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to break Babar Azam's record of 11 centuries in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle is on the top of the list with 22 tons to his name in the format.

Star batter Virat Kohli has nine centuries to his name in T20 cricket. The 36-year-old smacked eight of them in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while one was hit against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2022. With that, Kohli currently stands third on the list of most centuries in the shortest format. In the upcoming edition of the IPL, the Delhi-born cricketer will have the opportunity to climb the table and surpass Babar Azam, who has 11 centuries to his name in the format.

The Pakistan international hit three centuries in T20Is and eight of them were scored in franchise cricket. Chris Gayle meanwhile stands on the top of the list with 22 centuries in 45 innings. Kohli scored nine in 382 innings while Babar made 11 in 299 innings.

Most centuries in T20s

Chris Gayle 22 Babar Azam 11 Virat Kohli 9

Notably, scoring three centuries in an IPL season is extremely difficult but Kohli has done it in the past. In the 2016 edition of the tournament, the former RCB captain hit four centuries and scored 973 runs in the season. He was phenomenal, to say the least, and if the cricketer manages to play with a similar momentum in the coming season, he can go on to break Babar’s record and move to number two on the list. On the other hand, the 30-year-old can extend his lead by doing well in the forthcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

RCB reached Kolkata for IPL 2025 opener

RCB will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar will be leading the side in the coming season after Faf du Plessis was released ahead of the mega auction. The team practised for a few days in Bengaluru and took part in the Unbox event and now reached Kolkata to prepare for the first game of the marquee tournament. The match will be played on March 22.