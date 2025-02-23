Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's ODI world record during IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash Virat Kohli shattered a huge record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Kohli hit a half-century in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's world record in ODI cricket during India's clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. The Indian batting maestro became only the third player in the world to reach 14000 runs in ODI cricket.

Kohli broke Sachin's record as he became the fastest player in the world to hit 14000 runs in the format. Coming into the clash against Pakistan, Kohli needed 15 runs to get to 14K ODI runs and he got there quickly in the second innings. The former India skipper, Kohli, is just the third player in the world to reach 14000 runs in the 50-over format, joining Sachin and Kumar Sangakkara in the list.

Kohli has got to 14K runs in just 287 innings, bettering the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had got there in 350 innings.

Fastest to 14000 ODI runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 287 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 350 innings

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 478 innings

Coming into the Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli was only 37 runs behind the feat. He could have got to the milestone in India's first Champions Trophy fixture against Bangladesh, however, he was dismissed for 22 in the opener.

Pakistan put up a middling total of 241 on a seemingly slow surface after opting to bat first. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put up a 104-run stand for the third wicket which paved the way for a foundation. However, the Men in Green would be feeling that they were 20-25 runs short at the halfway point.

Indian bowlers kept the batters tight. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya scalped two. Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in," Rizwan said at the toss.

"Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first. Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself. We are playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.