Virat Kohli Birthday | From Yuvraj Singh to Dinesh Karthik, wishes pour in from cricket world

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cricket stars wish Virat on his Birthday

Virat Kohli Birthday | India's cricket star Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th Birthday on 5th November 2022. The iconic batter is currently in Australia and also completed the cake-cutting celebrations with the team in Melbourne. Meanwhile, the cricket world also showered wishes to the batting maestro on the occasion.

Yuvraj Singh's special wish to Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a video to wish Kohli. He captioned it, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication, and attitude. Keep going King Kohli. Bring home the cup. Lots of love Virat Kohli."

Notably, other cricket stars and teammates also took the opportunity to wish Kohli.

Virat Kohli made his International debut in August 2008 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. Kohli, who is regarded as the modern-day best batter has 71 tons under his belt. He has scored 43 tons in ODIs, 23 in Tests, and 1 in T20Is. Kohli has 24,350 International runs across formats. The former Indian skipper is currently in Australia in India's search for a second T20 World Title. India have 6 points from 4 matches and are placed on the top spot of the points table in Group 2. The men in blue won 3 matches and faced a defeat in one. Rohit Sharma's men will next take on Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 game and a win will certainly take India through to the semifinals.

Latest Cricket News