Virat Kohli becomes third Indian cricketer to name major T20 record

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli became the third Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches in history. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are ahead of him on the list. Rohit played 448 matches in the format while Karthik played 412. Meanwhile, Kohli played his 400th match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The 36-year-old made the match memorable with a stunning knock. In the first innings, RCB struggled with the ball in the first half but bounced back well in the second. Despite losing the wicket of Quinton de Kock for four runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine kept the scoreboard ticking as the duo played an aggressive brand of cricket. The KKR captain completed his half-century in style but Narine fell short, as he departed after scoring 44,

After they departed, KKR were in all sorts of trouble. The middle order succumbed to pressure as they looked clueless against the RCB spinners. Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, who have won multiple matches for the franchise in the past, departed in rather a similar style as the RCB bowlers dominated in the middle phase. Towards the end, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal were sensational as the hosts posted only 174 runs on the board.

Virat and Phil Salt launched a scathing attack on KKR in the second innings. Salt made 56 runs off 31 while the India international managed a good start with the bat and continued with the momentum. He played a terrific knock and completed his half-century in 30 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat also completed 1000 runs against KKR in the IPL. He became the third cricketer after David Warner and Rohit to name the record. With that, the cricketer now has over 1000 runs against four different teams - CSK, DC, KKR and PBKS.