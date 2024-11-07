Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Virat Kohli announces a new management team, calls it a 'fresh start'

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli announced a new chapter as far as his management team was concerned. Kohli ended his drought on X (formerly Twitter) for anything apart from brand endorsements in close to three months.

November 07, 2024
Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli took to social media to announce a new partnership with the management agency 'Sporting Beyond'. Kohli said that he has been working with his new management team for a while now and Sporting Beyond will handle all his business interests from now on.

"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now," Virat Kohli said in a statement on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram as he ended a close to three-month drought on the former about posts anything apart from brand endorsements.

Kohli said that the people at Sporting Beyond shared his vision and goals with a mutual love for the sport and was glad to welcome them officially.

"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he added.

Since his yo-yo test sharing on social media saga, Kohli has not been that active on social media in terms of number of posts he shares now, compared to those in the past.

 

