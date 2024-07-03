Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make big progress in their last ICC T20 batting rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

Indian cricketers witnessed a rise in the latest ICC Men's T20 rankings after the team's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya topped the ICC T20 all-rounders' rankings as the ICC revealed their weekly updated rankings on Wednesday, July 3.

The veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also jumped in the men's batting rankings as they finished their T20I career with coveted glory. Rohit failed to impress in the final but finished the latest World Cup as the leading run-getter for India and saw a two-spot rise in the latest rankings.

Rohit jumped to the 37th spot to finish his ICC rankings with 541 ratings while Kohli witnessed a big seven-spot rise to the 40th position with 520 ratings. Kohli finished his T20I career with a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Both Rohit and Virat were slipped out of the top 50 ICC T20 batting rankings during the early stages of the recent World Cup in the USA and West Indies but made a stunning comeback to finish in the top 40. Suryakumar Yadav remains the top-ranked batter in the latest ICC batting rankings as he holds his second position with 838 ratings.

Indians in updated ICC T20 batting rankings

Suryakumar Yadav - 2nd with 838 ratings Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7th with 659 ratings Ruturaj Gaikwad - 20th with 604 ratings (-1) Rohit Sharma - 37th with 541 ratings (+2) Virat Kohli - 40th with 520 ratings (+7)

More to follow...