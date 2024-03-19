Virat Kohli and other RCB players give guard of honour to Smriti Mandhana's WPL champion team | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB RCB men's team give a guard of honour to WPL champions.

Smriti Mandhana's WPL champion team graced the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday and were treated in some style. The men's team gave a guard of honour to their women counterparts in the special event.

Mandhana's RCB created history on Sunday as her team ended the trophy drought of the franchise across leagues. The team clinched the WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final in Delhi. The achievement was met with huge celebrations and joy for the RCB fans as it was the first trophy for the franchise across tournaments.

The women's team turned up for the RCB Unbox event, where it received a guard of honour from the men's team. Players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj and others stood in a guard of honour and the women's team, led by Mandhana with the trophy, walked to the ground in between as the men also gave a round of applause to the women.

Watch the Video here:

Notably, after entering onto the ground, the women's side gave a lap of honour around the Chinnaswamy with the trophy afloat. The trophy was swapped among the players as they walked on the boundary ropes of the stadium, soaking in the applause of the fans, who turned up in large numbers for the event.

The franchise hosted its third Unbox event ahead of the upcoming season of IPL. The event is expected to unveil a new jersey for the team for the upcoming season and also a name change for the franchise is among the notable things to watch out for. Several bands and music artists also marked their presence and performed at the event.