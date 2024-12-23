Vinod Kambli's health deteriorates, admitted to Thane's Pragati hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vinod Kambli

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated. Doctors have kept him under observation even as all the necessary tests are being done. The 52-year-old was recently in the headlines after meeting his childhood friend and the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. He was spotted sitting in a wheelchair at the event and since then, the fans have been worried about his health as well.

Coming back to his health condition, he was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday night and is stable now. However, he remains critical and is under the observation of specialist doctors. Not for the first time, his health was a matter of concern among former Indian cricketers and fans alike. However, this time around, the squad members of the 1983 World Cup came forward to offer financial help to him and Kambli openly accepted the same as well.

"I’m ready to go for rehab. I want to go there because I don’t fear anything. My family is with me," he said during an interaction with Vickey Lalwani on Youtube. At the same time, Kambli also acknowledged the help he got from Ajay Jadeja and Abey Kuruvilla. "Jadeja is a very good friend of mine. He came to meet me and said 'Come on, get up'. A lot of people have called me lately. Everyone saw me.

"Definitely, they [BCCI] will help. Abey Kuruvilla (former India pacer) is with BCCI, he is in touch with me, and he is also in touch with my wife," Kambli added further. For the unversed, Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India and scored more than 3000 runs with six centuries at the international level.