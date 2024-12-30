Vinod Kambli dances in hospital during recovery, video goes viral on social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Vinod Kambli shows his dancing moves in the hospital.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is undergoing treatment for his ill health in a private hospital in Thane, was seen dancing in the hospital during his recovery. Kambli, who was regarded as one of the talented cricketers in his early days, is currently admitted to Akruti Hospital in Kalhar are of Bhiwandi town on December 21.

Kambli had initially complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps for which he was admitted to the hospital in the Thane district. However, scans later revealed clots in his brain.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer's health is now improving, the doctors who are treating him said on Monday. He was seen dancing to the title song of Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India'.

In the video, Kambli can be seen showing his moves on the popular song alongside a staff member. The video has been doing the rounds on social media.

Watch the Video here:

Kambli recently gave his initial reactions after being admitted to the hospital. "It is because of the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," the cricketer told PTI last week.

He also met his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai at Ramakant Achrekar's memorial ceremony earlier in December. The two former cricketers shared the stage at the event and also greeted one other.

Kambli was considered one of the brightest stars early in his career. He had made 1084 runs in 17 Test matches at an average of 54.20 including four centuries. He also had three half tons to his name.

Kambli has played 104 ODIs for the Indian team. He made 2477 runs in those matches at an average of 32.59 with two centuries and 14 half-tons to his name.

He made his India debut during an ODI match in 1991 against Pakistan, while his last game in the format came in 2000. He was also part of the 1996 ODI World Cup team. Kambli made his Test debut against England in 1993, before featuring in his 17th and last game in 1995 against New Zealand.