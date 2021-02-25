Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw slams double-century in first match as Mumbai captain

Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw slammed the first double-century of his List A career during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Puducherry.

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw slammed a double century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Puducherry on Thursday. The 21-year-old took merely 142 deliveries to bring a first double-hundred of his List A career.

Shaw slammed 27 fours and four sixes en-route the double ton.

The opener, who was dropped by Team India owing to a poor run of form, had earlier scored a century in the match against Delhi in the same tournament. Shaw is leading Mumbai's senior team for the first time.

Shaw played his natural attacking game throughout the innings, reaching his half-century in merely 27 deliveries.

Even as Mumbai lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings, Shaw remained unfazed and continued to play with an aggressive approach, forging a 153-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare (56).

He was then joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who played with a similar intent as the batsman scored 133 in merely 58 deliveries in the game.

Shaw became the 8th Indian batsman to score double century in List A cricket.

The first batsman to do so was Sachin Tendulkar, who was then followed by Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Karn Kaushal.