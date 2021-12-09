Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams 2nd consecutive century for Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI DOMESTIC Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrating his 2nd century.

Highlights Gaikwad slammed 136 runs to help his side secure a five-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh.

Gaikwad became the youngest player to win Orange Cap in IPL 2021.

Maharashtra opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed his second consecutive hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot against Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Earlier, on Wednesday the right-hand batsman slammed 136 runs to help his side secure a five-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh. The 24-year-old was adjudged as the captain of Maharashtra ahead of the tournament.

Ruturaj is in form of his life as he was also the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2021 while playing for Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad became the youngest player in the history of the Indian Premier League to finish the season with the Orange Cap. The talisman scored 635 runs in 16 matches with one century and four fifties under his belt. Opening the batting for CSK he had an average of 45.35 and strike rate of 136.26 in the 14th edition of the IPL. The budding batsman has been retained by CSK for six crores ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

In the recently concluded BCCI's domestic season of Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021-22, the stalwart from Maharashtra averaged 51.80 in his five outings. Amassing a total of 259 runs, he had a phenomenal strike rate of 149.71.

As of now, the young player has hit 261 runs in two games and is the top run-scorer in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.