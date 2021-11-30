CSK Retention List IPL 2022: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen, Ruturaj retained; Remaining purse INR 48 Cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE/ @__ARUNKJ__ CSK captain MS Dhoni addressing his team during IPL 2021.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja (16 crores), MS Dhoni (12 crores), Moeen Ali (8 crores), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crores). This leaves INR 48 Cr with the yellow brigade to spend in the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

​Reputed Players CSK Released: Dwayne Bravo, Faf Du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Suresh Raina

CSK's remaining purse for IPL 2022 Auction: 48 crores

The first precursor to IPL 2022 has been ticked and the eight franchises have announced their list of retained players. The teams notified their list of retained players during the IPL 2022 Retention List that happened on Tuesday, November 30 in India. Of a total of allotted 90 crore purse to each franchisee, each team retained their decided players in accordance with the retention rule framework.

IPL 2022 Retention rules:

Each team is permitted to retain a maximum of four players.

No RTM (right to match) cards are available to franchises this time.

Each existing team can retain a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped players.

Each team has a salary cap of INR 90 crore. The following is the player-wise slab based on the number of retentions made:

If four players: Player 1 – INR 16 Cr, Player 2 – INR 12 Cr, Player 3 – INR 8 Cr, Player 4 - INR 6Cr

If three players: INR 15 Cr, INR 11 Cr, INR 7 Cr

If two players: INR 14 Cr, INR 10 Cr

If one player: INR 14 Cr

Uncapped Player Retention- 4 Cr

Noteworthy points for the two new IPL teams (Ahmedabad and Lucknow)