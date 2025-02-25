Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy Final 2025: Where to Watch on TV, Stream, Online Vidarbha will play Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final from February 26 to March 2 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Check out the broadcast details about where to watch the game live on television, stream online, and watch for free.

Vidarbha will take on Kerala in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. For the entire domestic season, Kerala has been one of the most talked about teams, as they initially let Shreyas Gopal leave the state and instead, signed former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Baba Aparajith. It was a blockbuster signing, considering Aparajith’s impact on the Tamil Nadu team but their association hasn’t been fruitful so far.

Later on, Kerala dropped Sanju Samson from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which stirred some controversies. It resulted in the keeper-batter not getting picked for the Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI officials reported to have met the KCA selectors to discuss the situation. Nevertheless, despite all the controversies, Kerala managed to produce strong performances on the pitch and qualified for the Ranji final.

Vidharbha, on the other hand, made it to their second successive Ranji final. In 2024, they lost to Mumbai in the summit clash and will now be hoping to get the job done in 2025. Yash Rathod had a terrific season with the bat so far, having scored 933 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.31. He needs only 67 runs to become just the second Vidarbha cricketer to score over 1000 runs in a Ranji Trophy season.

Vidarbha vs Kerala where to watch on TV

Sports18 holds the exclusive right to all the Ranji Trophy matches. The final between Vidarbha and Kerala will be broadcast either on Star Sports network or on Sports18 1. BCCI is yet to confirm the details.

Vidarbha vs Kerala where to watch on online

Fans can watch Vidarbha vs Kerala on JioHotstar for free.

Vidarbha vs Kerala Full squads

Vidarbha Squad: Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

Kerala Squad: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan S.Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, M.D. Nidheesh, N.P. Basil, N.M. Sharafuddeen, E.M. Sreehari.