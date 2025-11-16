'Very exciting': Temba Bavuma opens up after scripting famous win against India in Kolkata Test South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma took centre stage and opened up on his side's exceptional performance against team India in the first Test of the ongoing series between the two sides.

South Africa put forth a magnificent performance against India in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series between the two sides. Performing brilliantly throughout the first three days of the game, the Proteas managed to register a 30-run victory, taking a 0-1 lead in the series.

With the win secured, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma took centre stage and talked about how exciting the win is for the Proteas and talked about his record when playing in India and how good it feels to make amends with a strong statement in the first test of the series.

Very exciting. you want to be a part of those types of games and obviously be on the right side of the result. I think we tried to hold our ground as much as we could. We knew it was going to be tough with the bat, it was tough for us, but we needed to exploit what was there. I think we guys did that beautifully. Fortunately things have worked out quite well,” Bavuma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bavuma gave his take on the conditions

Furthermore, Bavuma talked about his record when playing in such conditions and talked about how he had been learning how to play in the conditions and finally put in a brilliant showing against India.

“I have a decent understanding of the game. I've come here to India wanting to do well. I don't have the greatest of records when it comes to these conditions. So it's a bit of that exuberance on my side to see myself learning these conditions and implement all the little things that I'm trying and keep contributing for the team. Opening up the leg a little bit (helped in the second innings). It was just an awareness the way I played it,” Bavuma said.

