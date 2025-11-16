Lowest targets India failed to chase in Test cricket, Kolkata defeat ranks new low India were bowled out for 93 as they failed to chase down 124 against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata. The hosts have now gone down 0-1 in the series and have hit a new low after losing the Kolkata Test.

New Delhi:

India suffered a shocking loss to South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Kolkata as the hosts failed to chase 124 on a treacherous Eden Gardens pitch. The Shubman Gill-less India were bowled out for just 93 in the chase, suffering a 30-run loss to go 0-1 down in the series.

The defeat has raised several questions about the Indian team and the pitches, with the Eden Gardens surface turning out to be a nightmare for the batters. Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 55 was the only half-century scored in the match, which saw only 594 runs being scored across the four innings by both teams.

India were handed a target of 124, and despite not having Shubman Gill in the second innings due to his neck injury, the hosts got bowled out for 93 with Simon Harmer taking another four-wicket haul in the match.

The 124-run target that India failed to chase is now the lowest that they have failed to chase in a home Test match and the second-lowest they have failed to hunt down overall.

Lowest targets India failed to chase down:

120 vs WI Bridgetown 1997

124 vs SA Eden Gardens 2025

147 vs NZ Wankhede 2024

176 vs SL Galle 2015

193 vs Eng Lord’s 2025

194 vs Eng Edgbaston 2018

Coming on Day 3 of the match, India were still the favourites, having reduced the Proteas to 93/7 at the end of Day 2 with the visitors having a lead of just 63. However, captain Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch put up a strong 44-run stand for the eighth wicket that helped them go past 150.

India should have chased this down, but kept losing their way. They lost Yashasvi Jaiswal without a run on the board and were quickly 38/4 before a fightback from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The hopes dwindled when they lost Jadeja and then Sundar, with India having only Axar Patel as the last recognised batter in the middle.

He tried and even smacked Keshav Maharaj for 16 runs in four balls but fell trying one too many as India were bowled out for 93.