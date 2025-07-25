Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from professional cricket Veda Krishnamurthy announced her retirement from professional cricket. She represented India since 2011 and also played for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League.

New Delhi:

Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy announced her retirement from professional cricket. The 32-year-old announced the decision on her social media account. Notably, she has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 and 875 runs, respectively. She also has three wickets to her name in ODI cricket. Krishnamurthy also played for Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). However, she only played four matches for the franchise.

The veteran has been out of action for a while before announcing her retirement. Notably, Krishnamurthy also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Meanwhile, she thanked BCCI, her family, KSCA, Railways, KIOC, teammates, coaches and all the support staff for their support in her career. She also expects the second innings to be as meaningful as the first innings.

“A small-town girl with big dreams. That's how it all started in Kadur. I picked up a bat not knowing where it would take me. But I knew I loved the game. I never imagined it would take me this far from narrow streets to the biggest stadiums, from quiet hopes to proudly wearing the Indian jersey. Cricket gave me so much more than just a career. It gave me a sense of who I am. It taught me how to fight, how to fall and how to keep showing up. Today, with a full heart, I'm calling time on this chapter,” Krishnamurthy wrote on her social media.

"To my parents and siblings, especially my sister, thank you for being my first team and my constant strength. To my coaches, captains and mentors, thank you for shaping me. To BCCI, thank you for trusting me with the honour of representing India. To KSCA, Railways and KIOC, thank you for giving me the space to grow. To my teammates, you made every bit of this journey worth it. We've shared everything - wins, losses and laughs that will stay with me forever. You were never just teammates. You were family. To my friends, thank you for being there, especially when no one was watching," she mentioned.