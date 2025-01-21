Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
Vaishnavi Sharma of India picks up stunning hat-trick against hosts Malaysia in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Vaishnavi Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul in her four-over spell conceding just five runs and also bowled a maiden. Thanks to her exceptional spell, India managed to bundle out the hosts Malaysia for just 31 runs in U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 13:42 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 13:42 IST
U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Image Source : X/ICC Vaishnavi Sharma of India

Team India have skittled hosts Malaysia for just 31 runs in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in their second group-stage encounter. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma turned out to be the star as she accounted for a stunning hat-trick and finished with the magical figures of 5/5 in her four overs and also delivered a maiden. Aayushi Shukla assisted her well picking up three wickets for just eight runs in 3.3 overs.

After losing the toss, none of the Malaysian batters could cross the five-run mark forget reaching the double digits. Joshitha VJ was the first bowler to strike for India and then Aayushi Shukla struck twice in her first over. Vaishnavi Sharma was only introduced in the eighth over of the innings when Malaysia four down. The spin bowler left the opposition team in tatters with her guile and accuracy.

None of the Malaysian players could read her variations as they succumbed to her spin bowling. In the process, Vaishnavi also picked up a hat-trick in the 14th over of the innings dismissing Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah off consecutive deliveries. 

Malaysia lost their last six wickets for just nine runs in seven overs registering the fourth lowest total in U19 Women's T20 World Cup history. The lowest total was also recorded earlier in the ongoing edition with Samoa getting skittled only for 16 runs against South Africa. Malaysia also registered the second lowest total in their previous encounter scoring only 23 runs before getting all out against Sri Lanka.

Coming back to the match, India were always going to chase the target down easily and they did so in 2.5 overs with 10 wickets in hand with opener Gongadi Trisha smashing an unbeaten 27 off just 12 deliveries.

