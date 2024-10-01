Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest hundred for India U19 in Youth Test vs Australia

After a quickfire start to their first innings on Day 1, India U19 lost three early wickets on Day 2 but the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi managed to create history by smashing a 58-ball hundred to put his team in a dominant position in an unofficial Test against Australia.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 12:09 IST
India U19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Image Source : MUFADDAL_VOHRA/X India U19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered the history books as he smashed a sensational hundred against Australia U19 in an unofficial Test match in Chennai on Tuesday. Suryavanshi reached 100 in just 58 balls to record the fastest-ever hundred for the India U19 team in red-ball cricket. 

The 13-year-old left-handed batter smashed a quickfire 81* off 47 balls on Day 1 to give India a brilliant start on Day 1 on Monday. India U19 started Day 2 from 103 for 0 in 14 overs and the young Suryavanshi was quick to reach his maiden Youth hundred at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Suryavanshi took just 58 balls to reach his maiden century for the U19 team and to create history. He missed out on matching Moeen Ali's all-time record for the fastest century in Youth Tests by just two balls. The recently-retired English all-rounder holds the record for the fastest U19 Test hundred in just 56 balls against Sri Lanka in 2005. 

Playing his first Youth Test, Suryavanshi also became the youngest Indian to register a century in red-ball cricket for India U19. Earlier this year, he made a First-Class debut for Bihar at the age of just 12 and scored 31 runs in four innings in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. 

More to follow...

