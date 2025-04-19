Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes 10th player to hit six on first ball in IPL | Check full list 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the 10th cricketer in IPL history to hit a six on the first ball. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav hit a cracking six to Shardul Thakur to kick off his IPL career.

Jaipur:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut at only 14 years of age. If that wasn’t extraordinary enough, the teenage boy smacked a cracking six off Shardul Thakur in his first-ever delivery in the cash-rich league. He was bought for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL auction, and the cricketer was expected to warm the bench and learn from the legends in the dressing room, and it was how things were panning out. However, an injury to captain Sanju Samson opened the door, and he made the most of the opportunity.

Jaiswal, being the senior, took the strike against Lucknow Super Giants and in the third ball, he took a single, and that put Vaibhav on the spot. The youngster, interestingly, wasn’t fazed by all the attention and made room for himself to hit a six. It eventually surprised quite a few, including Jaiswal on the non-striker’s end, Thakur and even LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

Suryavanshi departed after a blistering knock of 34 runs off 20 balls. He failed to decipher the turn that Aiden Markram produced and to play the ball, he moved forward and eventually got beaten. Pant collected the ball and dislodged the stumps. Vaibhav, who was just out of the crease, had to depart. Meanwhile, he was in tears while walking back to the dressing room, but the youngster has proved that he can get the world talking if given more opportunities.

Suryavanshi notably became the 10th cricketer to hit a six on the first ball in IPL. Some of the reputed cricketers such as Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Kevon Cooper and Sameer Rizvi are some of the cricketers to have done it in the past.