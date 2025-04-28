Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks T20 world record, breaks Yusuf Pathan's historic record in IPL during GT clash Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed the fastest hundred by an Indian in the Indian Premier League, breaking the 15-year-old record of Yusuf Pathan. Suryavanshi slammed a jaw-dropping century off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi registered multiple historical records in the Indian Premier League. After becoming the youngest player to ever hit an IPL half-century, Suryavanshi has hit the fastest hundred by an Indian player in the history of the tournament. He has also shattered a major T20 world record.

At 14y and 32d, Suryavanshi has become the youngest-ever player to hit a century in T20 cricket's history. He shattered the previous record held by Vijay Zol, who was 18y and 118d old when he hit a ton for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013.

Youngest to score a T20 century:

14y 32d Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT 2024

18y 118d Vijay Zol Maharahtra vs Mumbai 2013

18y 179d Pervez Hossain Emon Barishal vs Rajshahi 2020

187 280d Gustav McKeon France vs Switzerland 2022

Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old, has shattered the 15-year-old record of Yusuf Pathan for the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian. He took only 35 balls to hit a ton in the clash against Gujarat Titans, breaking the record of Pathan, who had scored a ton off 37 balls in 2010. His 35-ball hundred is the second-fastest overall, only behind Chris Gayle's sensational 30-ball ton.

Fastest centuries in IPL history:

30 Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

35 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR vs GT Jaipur 2024

37 Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI Mumbai 2010

38 David Miller PBKS vs RCB Mohali 2013

