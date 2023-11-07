Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
  5. "Utter nonsense...": Michael Vaughan responds to Mohammad Hafeez's 'selfish' comment on Virat Kohli

India batter Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODI history in the match against South Africa. It was one of the slowest centuries of Kohli and Hafeez termed it a selfish knock and also alleged that Kohli didn't put the team ahead while playing for the milestone.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2023 15:34 IST
World Cup 2023, IND vs SA
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, on November 5, made his birthday memorable notching up his record-equaling 49th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Thanks to his knock, India managed to post 326 runs on a tricky pitch as Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 off 121 deliveries with 10 fours to his name.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez called it a selfish knock stating Kohli was trying to take singles even in the 49th over of the innings. He also alleged Kohli of playing for his milestone while also recalling that it has happened for the third time in the World Cup. For the unversed, Kohli and KL Rahul hadn't taken singles to make sure the former gets to his century in the chase against Bangladesh. Similar attempt was made against New Zealand but Kohli got out on 95.

"I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first," Hafeez said while speaking on a news channel in Pakistan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is always trending in India for his friendly tussle with Wasim Jaffer. But this time around, he won the hearts of Indian fans by coming out in favour of Virat Kohli and termed Hafeez's argument 'nonsense'. Moreover, Vaughan also pointed out that it was important for India's number three to drop anchor as it was a tricky pitch at the Eden Gardens.

"Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket ..@imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan," Vaughan tweeted.

