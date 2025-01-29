Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Usman Khawaja goes past Babar Azam in WTC, reaches personal milestone with century vs Sri Lanka

Usman Khawaja goes past Babar Azam in WTC, reaches personal milestone with century vs Sri Lanka

Usman Khawaja scored his 16th Test century on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. This is his eighth ton in the World Test Championship, and in the process, he also passed Babar Azam in the list of the most runs scored in WTC history.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 16:21 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 16:26 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja has returned to form notching up his 16th century in the format in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. After winning the toss, Australia have dominated Sri Lanka on the opening day with the left-handed batter playing a crucial role in it. In the process, he also completed 3000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) becoming just the sixth batter to do so. Notably, Khawaja is the fourth Australian to cross the 3000-run mark in WTC as Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head have already crossed the said mark before.

Khawaja is also closing in on crossing his teammate Travis Head in the list of players with the most runs in WTC history. However, he has surpassed former Pakistan captain Babar Azam who has scored 2998 runs in 36 Test matches in WTC. Interestingly, among six players who have completed 3000 runs in WTC, four are from Australia and two are from England.

Most runs in WTC history

Player Runs
Joe Root 5543
Marnus Labuschagne 4156
Steve Smith 3886
Ben Stokes 3312
Travis Head 3015
Usman Khawaja 3005*

Among other players, India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also on the verge of completing 3000 runs in WTC. While the Indian captain has scored 2716 runs in 40 Tests so far, Kohli has accumulated 2617 runs in 46 matches. India are not playing a Test match till June when they are scheduled to face England for a five-match series and both the legendary players would be expected to score a fair amount of runs in the series if they end up featuring in it.

Related Stories
MICT vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

MICT vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Mumbai Indians sign ex-Australian opener as assistant coach ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians sign ex-Australian opener as assistant coach ahead of WPL 2025

Steve Smith surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, hits 35th Test century against Sri Lanka in Galle

Steve Smith surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, hits 35th Test century against Sri Lanka in Galle

For Pakistan, Babar Azam is set to become the first player to score 3000 runs in WTC but they aren't playing a Test for the next eight months. The man got out just two runs shy of his milestone against the West Indies recently in the second innings after looking good during his 31-run knock.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement