USA vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown play?

USA vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: Co-hosts USA and West Indies face each other for the first time in T20 World Cup 2024 as the race to the semifinals heats up in Group 2. The Windies suffered their first defeat in the tournament against defending champions England in their opening clash of the Super Eight stage in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The surprise package USA have done well to reach the Super Eight but suffered a loss to South Africa after giving a tough fight. Both teams will take on each other at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados pitch report

The pitches at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown have been better to bat on than most of the other ones in the tournament. However, India played their first Super 8 game against Afghanistan at this venue on June 20 and that game had a slow surface.

Unorthodox shots of Suryakumar Yadav were working well. Also, the wind (if there) will play a role in the shot selection with the players looking to hit with the wind.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 30

Matches Won Batting First - 19

Matches Won Batting Second - 9

Highest Individual Innings - 107 by R Powell (West Indies) vs England

Highest Team Innings - 224/5 (West Indies) vs England

Lowest Team Innings - 80 (Afghanistan) vs South Africa

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 172/6 (West Indies) vs England

Average Score Batting First - 155

USA's Probable Playing XI: Monank Patel (captain) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir/Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Roston Chase

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph