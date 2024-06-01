USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: How can surface at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas play in match 1?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Grand Prairie Stadium.

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: The T20 World Cup 2024 sits on the horizon as the global showpiece is a couple of days away. USA are co-hosting a Cricket World Cup for the first time as they have joined hands with West Indies for the T20 World Cup 2024. Three cities in the US - Dallas, New York and Florida - are hosting the tournament.

The tournament will kick off with the opening match between USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 1 (June 2 as per IST). This is the first T20 World Cup appearance for both the USA and Canada. While Canada have participated in ODI World Cups, the USA have never taken part in any World Cup. The two teams are set to face each other in Dallas in the tournament opener. The venue has not hosted an International match until now.

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas pitch report

The venue has not hosted an International match but was one of the two venues for the Major League Cricket in 2023. In the 12 MLC 2023 matches at the venue, there have been seven totals in excess of 175. The 200-run mark has been breached twice which suggests that it is a good batting track.

The average first innings score is 167, while it is 144 while batting second. Teams batting first have won eight of the 12 games, while the chasing sides have clinched four games.

Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas - The Numbers Game

MLC 2023 records

Matches: 12

Teams batting first won: 8

Teams batting second won: 4

Average first innings score: 167

Average second innings score: 144

Highest first innings total: 215 by San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York

Highest total chased down: 184 by MI New York vs Seattle Orcas

Team squads:

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar