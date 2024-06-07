USA's support staff jump in joy after Saurabh Netravalkar denies Pakistan desired Super Over finish | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP USA cricket team.

USA's right-arm speedster Ali Khan had issued a red alert to the teams participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the lead-up to the tournament saying, "We [USA] are hungry, and are going to try to eat whoever comes in our way" and his claim turned out to be true on Thursday when the co-hosts pipped the 2009 T20 World Cup winners in an edge-of-the-seat Super Over finish.

The USA, still an associate member of the ICC (International Cricket Council), showed a tremendous amount of intensity on the field at the Grand Prairie View Stadium in Dallas, Texas to tame Pakistan who are currently the sixth-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings.

The win was a hard-fought one and required nerves of steel from Aaron James and Saurabh Netravalkar to take the USA over the line in the Super Over.

The scintillating effort triggered animated celebration in the USA's dugout and the members of their support staff wasted no time in making their way onto the field of play and joining the team huddle in ecstasy.

The USA skipper Monank Patel was jubilant after the triumph and called the win a "big achievement" for cricket in the USA.

"It's a big achievement - beating Pakistan while playing for the first time. Complete performance. We used the conditions well. Kept them to 160, which was chaseable. Happy with my contribution, happier to have won," said Monank during the post-match presentation.

Monank won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his composed half-century that helped the USA draw level with Pakistan's total before the dream Super Over finish. Monank mentioned that his team needed to be on their toes throughout the game and admitted that these opportunities do not come around often.

"Winning the toss, way we bowled in first six was where we won. We took wickets, did well till the 12th over. Shadab, Babar took chances, we knew they will. We knew it was a chaseable score and needed a good partnership from top-three. We got the game in our hand as me and Gous played till the 12th over. Playing in the WC, you don't get a chance to do it every year. Knew we had to be fully committed every single ball against Pakistan. It was a complete effort from the team," he concluded.