'Big achievement': USA captain Monank Patel credits team effort for monumental World Cup win over Pakistan

While it really was a "team effort" as the USA skipper Monank Patel pointed out after his team's monumental win over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 7 (as per IST), the victory was also a result of individual brilliance that stood out throughout the course of the game.

Monank was one of those USA players who enjoyed a field day at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday as he scored a terrific half-century under pressure while chasing to set the tone for the rest of the batters to follow.

Opening the innings alongside Steven Taylor (12 runs off 16 balls), Monank added 36 for the opening wicket and followed it up with a 68-run stand for the second wicket with Andries Gous.

The second-wicket partnership was crucial in deflating Pakistan's confidence and played a key role in helping the USA draw level with Pakistan after the end of their innings.

Monank batted responsibly and didn't consume too many dot balls, unlike his Pakistani counterpart. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 50 off just 38 balls at a strike rate of 131.57 and played with a very measured approach.

Monank, who won the Player of the Match (POTM) was chuffed and understandably so after the USA pipped Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish and lauded the entire team for a complete effort.

"It's a big achievement - beating Pakistan while playing for the first time. Complete performance. We used the conditions well. Kept them to 160, which was chaseable. Happy with my contribution, happier to have won," said Monank during the post-match presentation.

"Plan was to have a big partnership among top three and then to take it deep. Gous played cricketing shots and took pressure away. As a player and captain, you want to show off your talent on the big occasion. Wanted to score in a winning cause," he added.

Playing against Pakistan for the very first time in a World Cup match, Monank knew that it was a rare opportunity and something that needed to be cashed in.

"Winning the toss, way we bowled in first six was where we won. We took wickets, did well till the 12th over. Shadab, Babar took chances, we knew they will. We knew it was a chaseable score and needed a good partnership from top-three. We got the game in our hand as me and Gous played till the 12th over. Playing in the WC, you don't get a chance to do it every year. Knew we had to be fully committed every single ball against Pakistan. It was a complete effort from the team," he concluded.