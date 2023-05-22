Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after RCB vs GT game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

With Gujarat Titans winning against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the league stage of IPL 2023 has come to an end. It was an exciting ride with four playoff teams not finalised until the last league game of the season. With RCB's loss, Mumbai Indians qualified as the fourth team for the playoffs. Along with them, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants made it to the top four.

The Titans finished at the top position with 10 wins to their name from 14 matches while CSK will face them in the first qualifier having finished at the second place. LSG and MI will lock horns in the Eliminator now while RCB, after their latest loss, ended at sixth position in the table.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 14 (Matches), 10 (Won), 0.809 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 14 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.652 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 14 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.284 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 14 (Matches), 8 (Won), -0.044 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 14 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.148 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.135 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.239 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 14 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.304 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 14 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.808 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.590 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis is at the top of the most run-scorers list in IPL 2023 with 730 runs in 14 matches but Shubman Gill looks set to displace him after his century in the previous game. He now has 680 runs at an average of 56.67 and a strike rate of 152.47 while Virat Kohli ended his season at third place amassing 639 runs at a strike rate of almost 140. Interestingly, only two batters from top five will feature in the playoffs. Devon Conway is at the fifth place with 585 runs and will need a heroic effort to go past Gill.

Who has Purple Cap?

A Gujarat Titans player will most likely win this award. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have picked 24 wickets each and share the top two positions respectively. Only Piyush Chawla, among top five most wicket-takers of the season, will feature in the playoffs. He has picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches and is at the fourth place.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 730 runs (14 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 680 Runs (14 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 639 runs (14 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 625 Runs (14 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 585 Runs (14 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 24 wickets (14 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 24 wickets (14 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (14 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (14 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 20 wickets (14 matches)

