Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs CSK game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK

Two blockbuster matches took place on Sunday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While RCB faced RR in the afternoon game, the MS Dhoni-led CSK toured Kolkata to face the Knight Riders. Much to the delight of their team's fans, RCB and CSK registered victories with the latter side even climbing to the top of the table with their third consecutive win. It has been quite an eventful season for CSK as the Men in Yellow have performed despite constant injuries hindering their season.

CSk tumbled records with a brilliant batting performance scoring 235 runs and then defended the score comfortably to win the game by 49 runs. On the other hand, RCB also went past the Royals who succumbed to their second consecutive loss by seven runs. RCB defended 189 runs despite their stand-in skipper Virat Kohli bagging a golden duck. This was RCB's fourth win of the season and that has put them at the fifth position in the points table.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Chennai Super Kings - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.662 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.844 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 6 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.212 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.008 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 6 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.254 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.186 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.794 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 6 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.183 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis has played the last two matches as an Impact Player and continues to plunder runs. He is at the top of the most run-scorers list owning the Orange Cap having scored 405 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 165.31. CSK opener Decon Conway is at the second place with 314 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 143.38. David Warner, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the next three places with 285, 279 and 270 runs to their name respectively.

Who has Purple Cap?

Mohammed Siraj continues to be at the top of the list with 13 scalps to his name in seven matches. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings is at the second position with as many wickets as Siraj and the tussle for the purple cap between them continues. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and CSK's Tushar Deshpande are at the next three places with 12 wickets to their name each.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 405 Runs (7 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 314 Runs (7 matches) David Warner of DC - 285 runs (6 matches) Virat Kohli - 279 Runs (7 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 270 Runs (7 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 13 wickets (7 matches) Arshdeep Singh - 13 wickets (7 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 12 wickets (7 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 12 wickets (6 matches) Tushar Deshpande - 12 wickets (7 matches)

Latest Cricket News