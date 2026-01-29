UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: UP Warriorz battle to stay alive, RCB seek final spot UP vs RCB WPL 2025 Live cricket score: UP Warriorz need two consecutive wins to stay alive in the qualification race. The Meg Lanning-led side also needs to improve their NRR. Bengaluru, on the other hand, just need a win to qualify for their second final.

Vadodara:

UP Warriorz find themselves staring at another difficult chapter in the WPL, with their slide continuing since a third-place finish in 2023. Despite sweeping changes over time, including a reshaped squad, a new head coach in Abhishek Nayar, and the decision to hand leadership duties to Meg Lanning ahead of Deepti Sharma, results have not followed.

A recurring issue has been the lack of consistent output from their Indian core. While overseas players and leadership structures have changed, domestic contributions have remained limited, most visibly at the top of the order. Their opening wicket average this season stands at 12.16, with Kiran Navgire recording scores of 1, 5, 0, 10, 0 and 0.

Qualification hopes are slim at the moment. They likely need wins in both remaining matches to stay in contention, with any lesser outcome dependent on multiple scenarios. Meanwhile, the side returns after a week-long break, facing an RCB side whose early dominance has faded following a brief pause, raising questions about momentum as the league approaches its decisive phase.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side would hope to bounce back following consecutive defeats as they desperately need some momentum heading towards the business of the tournament. In all likelihood, they have already qualified for the final, unless they suffer a massive defeat and Gujarat Giants pull off a huge win.