UP T20 League Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rinku Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action online?

After an eventful inaugural edition, the UP T20 League is back for its second edition. The curtain raiser of the second edition will be played between the finalists of the first season - Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks on August 25.

Notably, Rudras had defeated Mavericks in the final of the inaugural edition by seven wickets while chasing 147 to win.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will be played between six teams - Gorakhpur Lions, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Noida Kings, Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks.

Each team will play the other five teams twice during the round-robin stage of the tournament. The league phase will be followed by the playoffs comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the summit clash.

The tournament will witness a total of 34 games and the final will be contested on September 14. All the matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP T20 League 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Where to watch the UP T20 League online?

The UP T20 League will be streamed live on the JioCinema and the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the UP T20 League on TV?

The UP T20 League will be aired live on the Sports 18 network.

UP T20 League 2024 Full Schedule

Match No. Date Teams 1. August 25 Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks 2. August 26 Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Kings 3. August 26 Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars 4. August 27 Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions 5. August 27 Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks 6. August 28 Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings 7. August 28 Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars 8. August 29 Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons 9. August 29 Noida Kings vs Meerut Mavericks 10. August 30 Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras 11. August 30 Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings 12. August 31 Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks 13. August 31 Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras 14. September 1 Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks 15. September 1 Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars 16. September 2 Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras 17. September 2 Noida Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions 18. September 3 Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons 19. September 3 Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras 20. September 4 Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars 21. September 4 Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons 22. September 5 Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras 23. September 5 Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions 24. September 6 Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings 25. September 6 Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons 26. September 7 Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars 27. September 7 Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions 28. September 8 Kashi Rudras vs Noida Kings 29. September 8 Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons 30. September 9 Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions 31. September 11 Qualifier 1 32. September 11 Eliminator 33. September 12 Qualifier 2 34. September 14 Final

Squads

Meerut Mavericks

Divyansh Joshi, Divyansh Rajput, Madhav Kaushik, Manu Kashyap, Nalin Mishra, Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Akshay Sain, Kovid Jain, Prashant Yadav, Rajat Sanserwal, Shubhanker Shukla, Akshay Dubey (wk), Uvaish Ahmed (wk), Deepanshu Yadav, Jamshed Alam, Shiven Malhotra, Vasu Vats, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Chaudhary, Yash Garg, Yogendra Doyla, Yuvraj Yadav, Zeeshan Ansari

Kanpur Superstars

Adarsh Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Osho Mohan, Sameer Rizvi, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Sumit Agarwal, Yuvraj Pandey, Abhishek Singh Yadav, Ankur Malik, Faiz Ahmed, Mohammed Aashiyan, Saubhagya Mishra, Shaurya Singh, Inzaman Hussain (wk), Shoaib Siddiqui (wk), Aaqib Khan, Asif Ali, Mohsin Khan, Nadeem, Pankaj Kumar, Rishabh Rajput, Shubham Mishra, Vineet Panwar

Noida Kings

Kavya Teotia, Manav Sindhu, Mohamed Amaan, Rahul Raj, Rahul Rajpal, Shivam Saraswat, Ajay Kumar, Mohammad Sharim, Nitish Rana, Prashant Veer, Vishal Pandey, Aditya Sharma (wk), Bobby Yadav, Kartikeya Yadav, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari, Piyush Chawla, Shanu Saini

Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath, Hardeep Singh, Kaartikaya Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yashu Pradhan, Abhishek Goswami, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Vineet Dubey, Aryan Juyal (wk), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Abdul Rehman, Ankit Chaudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Ansh Dwivedi, Rohit Dwivedi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Yash Dayal

Kashi Rudras

Almas Shaukat, Aranav Baliyan, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, Manish Solanki, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Karan Sharma, Mohammad Shavaz, Prince Yadav, Vansh, Shivam Bansal (wk), Ajay Singh, Bihari Rai, Jasmer Dhankar, Karan Chaudhary, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Sunil Kumar

Lucknow Falcons

Ali Zafar, Kamil Khan, Parth Palawat, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Shubhang Raj, Abhay Chauhan, Akshu Bajwa, Kritagya Singh, Mohd Shibli, Navneet, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav (Wk), Kirtivardhan Upadhyay (wk), Pranjal Saini (wk), Abhinandan Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harsh Tyagi, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Kishan Kumar Singh, Parv Singh, Prashant Chaudhary