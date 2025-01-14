Unsold at IPL auction, Shai Hope slams century in ILT20 after getting picked up in PSL 2025 draft

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20 Shai Hope smashed his second T20 century and a first in the ILT20 but Dubai Capitals ended up on the losing side

Shai Hope became only the third batter in International League (ILT20) history to smash a century as he made a well-compiled 101 off just 59 deliveries for the Dubai Capitals but he didn't get much support from the other end in their reverse fixture against the MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 13. Hope's second T20 century went in vain as the Capitals fell short of the target by 26 runs and MI Emirates avenged the one-run defeat in the tournament opener.

Hope, who went unsold at the IPL auction, has chosen white-ball cricket over Test matches for the West Indies and the results of it are showing. Hope represented the Delhi Capitals in his maiden IPL stint last season and played nine games but didn't find any takers. However, Hope will be playing the 2025 edition of the PSL after being picked by the Multan Sultans in the draft. Immediately after joining the Sultans, Hope showed what he can do in the shortest format.

A win in addition to the ton would have been nicer as the second-highest score by a batter after Hope was 16. The experienced middle order featuring captain Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka and Gulbadin Naib fell like autumn leaves with the Capitals going from 135/2 to 150/6 and Emirates put the squeeze on with some terrific bowling by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil and Zahoor Khan.

The likes of Brandon McMullen and Ben Dunk played around Hope but it seemed like the West Indian was playing on a different surface and other Capitals batters on completely another.

It's just early days and Capitals await the likes of David Warner and Sam Billings for the Big Bash League to end to get their full batting strength but will need to do a lot better in the coming games.

Earlier it was Tom Banton and Nicholas Pooran's quick fifties that helped MI Emirates get to a strong score of 187, which was eventually enough for them to earn their first points of the season.