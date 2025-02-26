Unsold at IPL 2025 auction, Kane Williamson dons Karachi Kings colours in Pakistan ahead of PSL 10 - WATCH With him being in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, Kane Williamson took some time off from his Black Caps duties to do a couple of photoshoots ahead of his maiden stint in the PSL. Williamson will be reuniting with his former Sunrisers teammate David Warner in the PSL for the Karachi Kings.

With a five-day break between New Zealand's two Group A matches in the ongoing Champions Trophy, it gave an opportunity to the former skipper to hop on to Karachi Kings' camp for a few hours for the photoshoot ahead of his maiden stint in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Williamson went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was picked at the PSL 2025 draft by the Kings as a supplementary player and will be keen to come good.

Karachi Kings shared a few videos and pictures from the photoshoot as Williamson received his Number 22 jersey and is set to wear blue and red colours, similar to what he did for the Durban's Super Giants in his maiden stint in the SA20 recently in South Africa. Williamson, who last year, opted out of the central contract, has started to look for T20 opportunities elsewhere and hence, SA20, now PSL and the upcoming Hundred where he will be leading the London Spirit are part of the same plan.

Williamson did well in the few innings he played for the Super Giants as he might not be the biggest six-hitter in the world but he knows how to manoeuvre the ball through gaps and play fast with good cricketing shots and his experience will be key for the Kings, who finished on the penultimate position on the points table last year.

The 34-year-old will be reuniting with his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner at the Kings after the veteran Australian also went unsold.

This is the first time that the PSL will be clashing with the IPL, with the 10th edition of Pakistan's T20 League set to take place from April 8 to May 19. Not just Williamson and Warner, the likes of Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope and Jason Holder among host of quality overseas players will feature in PSL 10.

As for the Champions Trophy, Williamson hasn't gotten off to a great start with two low scores but with his team already confirming a spot in the semi-finals, the senior batter will be keen to get going in the remaining games.