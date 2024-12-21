Unsold at IPL 2025 auction, Anmolpreet Singh creates history, slams quickest List A ton by an Indian

Follow us on Image Source : AP Anmolpreet Singh.

Anmolpreet Singh etched his name into the history books as he registered the fastest-ever List A hundred by an Indian on Saturday, December 21 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing for Punjab, Anmolpreet slammed a 35-ball hundred in the round 1 clash of the tournament against Arunachal Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground, Ahmedabad.

The 26-year-old Punjab batter has shattered the Indian record of Yusuf Pathan, who had hit a hundred off 40 balls while playing for Baroda in a clash against Maharashtra in 2010.

This is the third-fastest List A century by anyone in the world. Anmolpreet is third to only Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and South Africa's AB de Villiers. The Aussie rising star holds the world record for the fastest List A ton when he slammed a century off just 29 balls for South Australia in the Marsh Cup in October 2023.

The former Proteas batter de Villiers had hit a hundred off 31 balls, which is still the fastest in ODI cricket. His insane effort came in an ODI against West Indies in January 2015.

Fastest List A centuries:

1 - Jake Fraser-McGurk: 29 balls for South Australia vs Tasmania

2 - AB de Villiers: 31 balls for South Africa vs West Indies

3 - Anmolpreet Singh: 35 balls for Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh

4 - Corey Anderson: 36 balls for New Zealand vs West Indies

5 - Graham Rose: 36 balls for Somerset vs Devon

Notably, Anmolpreet Singh has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He has featured in nine matches in the Indian cash-rich league but has not made a notable impact.