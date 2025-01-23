Undefeated Australia seal Women's Ashes 2025 with T20I, Test remaining

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia women's team

Australia defeated England by six runs (DLS method) in the second T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra to seal the Women’s Ashes 2025. Under the leadership of Alyssa Healy, the hosts decimated England in the ODI series, sealing a 3-0 series win. Nothing changed in the T20Is as Australia picked up a comfortable win in the first match in Sydney, followed by a convincing victory in the second game of the series.

Notably, the hosts were asked to bat first in the match. Keeper-batter Beth Mooney looked in good rhythm but the 31-year-old departed after scoring 44 runs off 31 deliveries. She had little support from the other end as opener Georgia Voll departed for five, Phoebe Litchfield made 17 and veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry scored two. Australia were reduced to 78/4 but that didn’t dampen their spirit.

Captain Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris showed promise and stitched a stunning partnership of 71 runs to help Australia post 185 runs on the board. McGrath smacked an unbeaten 48 runs off 35 deliveries while Harris made 35* off 17. Their terrific partnership helped Australia gain momentum but England put up a terrific fight in the second innings as the game hanged in balance for the majority of the time.

The visitors started well with the bat as Maia Bouchier and Dani Wyatt-Hodge built a 46-run opening partnership. After Bouchier departed, Wyatt-Hodge took over the business, scoring 52 runs off 40 deliveries. Australia were put under immense pressure as Sophia Dunkley too played with the right intent, scoring 32 runs off 22 but the hosts eventually crawled back into the contest after bowling well against Nat Sciver-Brunt, who had a difficult time in the middle.

The veteran made only 22 runs off 20 deliveries which put the pressure back on England. Heather Knight, on the other hand, was smacking well, as she made an unbeaten 43 runs off 19 deliveries. Had Sciver-Brunt contributed more with the bat, England could have crossed the line and remained alive in the Ashes. Meanwhile, the rain played a spoilsport in the end, with England needing 18 runs off five. Knight was livid when the umpires decided to stop the play and soon after that, the match was called off, leaving the visitors extremely upset.