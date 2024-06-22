Uncensored dressing room footage showcases South African players celebrating after edging out England | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SUPERSPORT/X Kagiso Rabada and David Miller.

South Africa registered a memorable win over the defending champions England in a Super Eight clash to maximise their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The win will remain fresh in the minds of many South African fans for decades to come as it required the Aiden Markram-led side to display nerves of steel at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The game went right down to the wire as England required 14 to win off the last over with as many as five wickets in hand. England were favourites to win the contest from that point as they had a set Harry Brook in the middle who was batting on 53.

Stacked against the odds, Anrich Nortje stepped up to the occasion and dismissed Brook on the first delivery of the over with the help of an outstanding over the shoulder catch by Aiden Markram.

Nortje didn't look behind after sending Brook to the dugout and sealed the game in favour of the Proteas by seven runs.

The win has helped South Africa climb to the top of Group 2 with four points and are almost through to the semis. The win triggered raw emotions in the dressing room as the South African players rejoiced to celebrate the moment.

In a video shared by SuperSport, the South African players can be seen sharing their feelings about the nerve-racking encounter and the road ahead.

"Stoked to sit in the changing room after another win for us in the Super Eight. The bowlers did fantastic to restrict these guys. They (England) are a very dangerous team. (On the surface) It wasn't the easiest of batting conditions. Quinny (Quinton de Kock) at his best today. It's lovely to see him back in form," said Heinrich Klaasen after the victory.

Watch the video:

"It's been a great game. Great to get over the line. Hoping for one more victory and then into the semis," said Nortje.

Kagiso Rabada looked the most animated and pumped of all the South African players. The South African speedster expressed his delight and mentioned that the group will now shift its focus to the game against the Windies.

"That was a very good game. I'm sure everyone who watched that game was on the edge of their seats. I'm just glad we pulled it through in the end and it's a very good win against a very good team," said Rabada.

"We'll enjoy this one for a little bit and then move on to the next," he added.