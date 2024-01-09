Unavailable or dropped?: The Ishan Kishan dilemma for team India in T20 World Cup year!

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan

Where is Ishan Kishan? Fans are asking this question ever since BCCI has announced India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan starting from January 11. Yes, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned much to the delight of the fans but not long ago, Kishan was zeroed in to bat in one of the top three positions in the line-up.

Perhaps, at one stage, the left-hander was the all-format player for India making his debut in the West Indies. He played the ODI World Cup featuring in the first two matches and also featured in 11 T20Is. But ever since featuring against Australia in a T20I on November 28, 2023, Kishan has disappeared. He wasn't picked (rested) for the ODI series in South Africa and didn't get a chance in two T20 matches played on the tour with the visitors preferring Jitesh Sharma over him.

Subsequently, Ishan Kishan was withdrawn from Test squad on South Africa tour as BCCI cited cricketer's personal reasons for the same. Several reports stated that he wanted to take a break from the sport. But soon he also appeared on the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan but according to Cricbuzz, sources have stated that isn't the reason for his non-inclusion. Another possible reason for the same is that he is yet to communicate to the BCCI about his availibility ever since he left the team on December 17.

But then, BCCI and the selectors have all the right to contact Kishan and ask about his comeback if he is in the plans for the T20 World Cup. Moreover, the lack of communication on BCCI's part in providing regular updates or selectors not taking any press conferences while announcing the squads is also one of the reasons for all the confusion and speculations.

Coming back to Ishan Kishan, he didn't play the first round of Ranji Trophy either and reportedly, even his Jharkhand teammates are unaware of his whereabouts. It remains to be seen if he will communicate anything to the state association officials about his availability for the second round of matches.

Is Kishan in selectors' plans for the T20 World Cup? If yes, why was he not picked for Afghanistan series which is the last set of internationals before the mega event in June? If no, then isn't it unfair on Kishan to be dropped despite scoring two half-centuries in his last three T20Is? Well, a proper update from BCCI would've life easier but it will be interesting to see if the Indian Premier League (IPL) changes things for the wicketkeeper-batter. Also, with Rishabh Pant's comeback date coming closer, time could be running out fast for Kishan.